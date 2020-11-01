AiLink Token (ALI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. AiLink Token has a market capitalization of $90,374.24 and approximately $1,972.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AiLink Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AiLink Token alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00099963 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001067 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00020591 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00006548 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000181 BTC.

AiLink Token Token Profile

ALI is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 tokens. The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in . AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

AiLink Token Token Trading

AiLink Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AiLink Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AiLink Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AiLink Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AiLink Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.