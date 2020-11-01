Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Receives $38.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Air Lease by 30.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $521.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

