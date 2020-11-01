AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$34.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

TSE:BOS opened at C$17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$4.59 and a 1-year high of C$26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.29.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$155.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.57 million. Equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Jd Watson sold 25,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.18, for a total transaction of C$429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,491,100. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,250 shares of company stock valued at $490,575.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.