Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.