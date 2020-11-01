Alliant Energy (LNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts expect Alliant Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LNT opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

