Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.25

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.25 and traded as high as $7.72. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 29,183 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALPN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $178.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,120.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. Equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

