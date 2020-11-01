Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

