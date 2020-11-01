Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,935 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $54.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

