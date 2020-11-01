Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 1.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.