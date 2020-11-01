Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 1.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.