Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 216,195 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 892.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,195 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.