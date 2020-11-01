Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 2,286 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 239.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

