Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 363 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 27,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $350.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.40. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

