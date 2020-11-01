Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 258.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Diageo by 42.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $130.18 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $171.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

