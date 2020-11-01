Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM opened at $111.66 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.