Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $5.95 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,876,000 after purchasing an additional 514,162 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 122.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 828,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,721,000 after acquiring an additional 455,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.62. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

