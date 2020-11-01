Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $10.38 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 203,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,375,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 571.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $51.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

