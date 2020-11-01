Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,172,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,652,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $18,101,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,194.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 452,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 417,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 319,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of ILF opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.