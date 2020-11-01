Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 2.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 761,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,639,000 after buying an additional 39,555 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,076,000 after buying an additional 42,747 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after buying an additional 143,718 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 444,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after buying an additional 79,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 553.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 162,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 137,767 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.08.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.