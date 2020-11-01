Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 238,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 1.33% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 424.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,720 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,664,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB opened at $39.71 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55.

