Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,383 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.1% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,231,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after buying an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $1,718,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.