Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 5,140 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW opened at $128.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,694,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,857. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

