Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALLVF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Altice Europe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altice Europe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Altice Europe from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Altice Europe stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Altice Europe has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. The company delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

