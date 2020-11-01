Ameresco (AMRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Ameresco has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.86-0.96 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $223.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMRC opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

