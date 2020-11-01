American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. 140166 lowered American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.28 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -19.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,936 shares of the airline’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 90.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,035 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 42.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,035 shares of the airline’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,042 shares of the airline’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,231 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

