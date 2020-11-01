American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Equity have outperformed the industry in a year. With the fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options it is poised to benefit given its targeted demography. This premier fixed-index annuity producer in the independent agent channel remains focused on capitalizing on increasing popularity of index products. The company’s balance sheet has been strengthened by a rising cash balance and improving debt to capital ratio. American Equity also remains committed to boosting shareholders’ value. However, a sustained low rate environment along with higher cash balances has been weighing on earned yield. Also, rising expenses induce margin contraction, which is a concern.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEL. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.13.

NYSE:AEL opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 330.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

