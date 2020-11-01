American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 651.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $94,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AFIN. BidaskClub lowered American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $5.77 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.