American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Update

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 989,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 481,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

AFG stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.88. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. LSV Asset Management grew its position in American Financial Group by 52.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,519,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,907,000 after acquiring an additional 871,114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,257,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,172,000 after acquiring an additional 795,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 142.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,592,000 after acquiring an additional 542,182 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Financial Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,049,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,740,000 after acquiring an additional 497,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in American Financial Group by 155.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 442,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,112,000 after acquiring an additional 269,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

