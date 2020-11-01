Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.54. Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 6,502 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 million and a PE ratio of -10.40.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

