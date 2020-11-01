Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.29.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,983,000 after buying an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,861,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,886,000 after buying an additional 88,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 109,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

