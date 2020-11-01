AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on acquisition benefits. The Gatan and IntelliPower buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments unit. Further, positive contributions from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition are benefiting the Electromechanical unit. Also, strong momentum across defense and medical markets is a tailwind. We believe proper execution of core growth strategies like operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions will continue to drive the top-line growth. Further, the AMETEK Growth Model is a major positive. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic are major headwinds. Further, foreign exchange fluctuations and high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy remain risks. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

AME has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.54.

NYSE:AME opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.35. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $110.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,022,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $1,011,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,192.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

