Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.58.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $216.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.20. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 29.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

