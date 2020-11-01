Amino Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,266.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. During the last week, Amino Network has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $54,160.93 and $11,266.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Amino Network

AMIO is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world . Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

