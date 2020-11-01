Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amkor reported stellar third-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues topped the estimates and improved year over year. Strong performance by advanced product lines drove the top line. Further, solid demand in the automotive, communications and industrial markets was a major positive. Also, strong momentum across computing and consumer markets contributed well. The company’s growing traction across 5G, advanced automotive systems, IoT wearables and high-performance computing on the heels of its robust advanced packaging technologies remains a tailwind. Additionally, deepening focus toward shareholders’ returns remains positive which is expected to help the stock rebound in the near term. However, sluggish mainstream product lines remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

AMKR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $542,205 in the last three months. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

