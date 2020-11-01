Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.37

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $4.63. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 68,116 shares traded.

AP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford purchased 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $146,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 275,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,210.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

