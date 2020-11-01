Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce $3.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.72 billion and the highest is $3.74 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $14.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.69 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Waste Management by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 100,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.19 and its 200-day moving average is $107.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

