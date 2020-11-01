Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.20 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.26.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

