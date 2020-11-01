Analysts Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NESR shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter valued at about $766,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 9.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,497,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after buying an additional 308,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

NESR stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $645.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $9.53.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

