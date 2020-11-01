Analysts Set Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) PT at $29.58

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

AKCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 8,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $157,807.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc acquired 21,237,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $385,464,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,748 shares of company stock worth $176,634. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKCA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,433,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 200,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 72,053 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AKCA opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.45. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

