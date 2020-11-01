Analysts Set Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) PT at $21.33

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

BFST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer bought 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day bought 3,200 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,194.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $114,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

