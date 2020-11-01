Analysts Set Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Target Price at $29.29

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $2,549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,724.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $2,009,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,427,000 after buying an additional 2,459,358 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in FOX by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,212,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,604,000 after buying an additional 784,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,500,000 after purchasing an additional 346,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,617,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,408,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.40. FOX has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

