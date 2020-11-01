Analysts Set Montage Resources Co. (NYSE:MR) PT at $6.59

Montage Resources Co. (NYSE:MR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on MR shares. Roth Capital lowered Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.34 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Montage Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Johnson Rice lowered Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.46 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Montage Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

NYSE:MR opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Montage Resources has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million. Montage Resources had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. On average, analysts predict that Montage Resources will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 168,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 136,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 233,800 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 2,729.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

