Analysts Set Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target at $21.75

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ooma by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,888,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 481,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 56,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ooma by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 57,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ooma by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.06 million, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

