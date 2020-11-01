Analysts Set SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Price Target at $12.65

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SILV. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Pi Financial raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

SILV opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 288,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 700.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 200,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 175,220 shares during the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

