Analysts Set WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target at $31.20

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on WesBanco from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of WSBC opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WesBanco by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WesBanco by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WesBanco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WesBanco by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 88,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

