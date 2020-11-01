Analyzing Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals -229.34% -452.45% -67.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals $20.36 million 2.46 -$56.79 million ($0.48) -0.78

Berkeley Lights has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkeley Lights and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 0 0 0 N/A Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 612.82%. Given Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Berkeley Lights.

Summary

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals beats Berkeley Lights on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis. The company also offers DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), an intraocular product for the treatment of postoperative ocular inflammation; and Vitrasert (ganciclovir), a sustained release implant for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis. In addition, it develops YUTIQ shorter-acting uveitis for the treatment of NIPU; and Durasert tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Further, the company's development program focuses on developing sustained release products using its Durasert and Verisome technology platforms to deliver drugs to treat chronic diseases. It has strategic collaborations with Alimera Sciences, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, OncoSil Medical UK Limited, and Ocumension Therapeutics. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

