Analyzing Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) & NanoViricides (NASDAQ:NNVC)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Incyte and NanoViricides’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte -8.00% -8.06% -5.94% NanoViricides N/A -55.38% -45.90%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Incyte and NanoViricides, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 0 10 13 0 2.57 NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A

Incyte presently has a consensus target price of $103.95, suggesting a potential upside of 19.98%. Given Incyte’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Incyte is more favorable than NanoViricides.

Risk & Volatility

Incyte has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoViricides has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Incyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of NanoViricides shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Incyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of NanoViricides shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Incyte and NanoViricides’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $2.16 billion 8.78 $446.91 million $2.23 38.85 NanoViricides N/A N/A -$13.45 million N/A N/A

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than NanoViricides.

Summary

Incyte beats NanoViricides on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a drug in Phase III clinical trial for steroid-refractory chronic graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); and Phase II trial for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia and refractory myelofibrosis. In addition, the company engages in the development of itacitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat naÃ¯ve chronic GVHD; and pemigatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, 8p11 myeloproliferative syndrome, and Tumor agnostic. Further, it is involved in developing Parsaclisib, which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. Additionally, the company develops INCMGA0012 that is in Phase II clinical trials for MSI-high endometrial cancer, merkel cell carcinoma, and anal cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trials non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; MacroGenics, Inc.; Merus N.V.; MorphoSys AG; Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Innovent Biologics, Inc.; and Zai Lab Limited. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis. The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of all types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide that is an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide. In addition, it is also involved in research and development of other nanoviricides drug projects for treatment of different viruses and indications; and HerpeCide program expansion drug projects for different herpes viruses for different indications. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

