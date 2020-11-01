Analyzing Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) & Avistar Communications (NASDAQ:AVSR)

Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR) and Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avistar Communications and Lantronix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lantronix $59.88 million 2.07 -$10.74 million ($0.04) -108.25

Avistar Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lantronix.

Volatility and Risk

Avistar Communications has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantronix has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Lantronix shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Avistar Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Lantronix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avistar Communications and Lantronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A Lantronix -17.93% -1.50% -1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Avistar Communications and Lantronix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avistar Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantronix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lantronix has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.87%. Given Lantronix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lantronix is more favorable than Avistar Communications.

Summary

Lantronix beats Avistar Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avistar Communications Company Profile

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go. The company offers Avistar C3, a communication and collaboration platform, which provides an integrated suite of video, audio, and collaboration applications that include on-demand access to interactive video calling and conferencing, content creation and publishing, broadcast origination and video distribution, and video-on-demand, as well as data sharing, presence-based directory services, and network management. Avistar Communications Corporation also provides various services for the implementation and support of its video communications products; and offers software development, maintenance, support, and training services. In addition, it is involved in the development, prosecution, maintenance, support, and licensing of the intellectual property and technology used in the company's video communications systems. Further, the company sells and licenses a set of desktop products and infrastructure products that combine to form an Avistar video-enabled visual communication and collaboration solution. Avistar Communications Corporation offers its products and services through its direct sales force, as well as through strategic partners and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Avistar Systems Corporation and changed its name to Avistar Communications Corporation in April 2000. Avistar Communications Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc. provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management. It also offers system on module, single board computer, and development kits; and services for mechanical, hardware, and software engineering for camera, audio, and artificial intelligence/machine learning development, as well as xPrintServer. In addition, the company's REM products include out-of-band management, console management, power management, and IP connected keyboard-video-mouse products that provide remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, branch offices, remote sites, and server rooms. Further, its SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login. The company offers its products through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, online retailers, and original equipment manufacturers; and an e-commerce site for direct sales. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

