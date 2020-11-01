Analyzing Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) and Super Nova Resources (NYSE:SNRR)

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) and Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mistras Group and Super Nova Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mistras Group $748.59 million 0.14 $6.06 million $0.35 10.63 Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mistras Group has higher revenue and earnings than Super Nova Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Mistras Group has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Nova Resources has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Mistras Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Mistras Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Super Nova Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mistras Group and Super Nova Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mistras Group -14.84% -1.83% -0.64% Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mistras Group and Super Nova Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mistras Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Super Nova Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mistras Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 289.78%. Given Mistras Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mistras Group is more favorable than Super Nova Resources.

Summary

Mistras Group beats Super Nova Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities. The company also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software for process industries and equipment; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets. In addition, it offers certified divers for subsea inspection and maintenance; unmanned aerial, land-based, and subsea systems for a range of inspection applications; online condition-monitoring solutions; various Web-based solutions; and custom-developed software for an automated data analysis. Further, the company provides quality assurance and quality control solutions for new and existing metal and alloy components, materials, and composites. The company also designs, manufactures, sells acoustic emission sensors, instruments, and turnkey systems for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures, as well as automated ultrasonic systems and scanners. It serves oil and gas, commercial aerospace and defense, fossil and nuclear power, alternative and renewable energy, public infrastructure, chemicals, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceutical/biotechnology, and food processing industries, as well as research and engineering institutions. Mistras Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.

About Super Nova Resources

Super Nova Resources, Inc. engages in the provision of video communication services. It provides GreenLink Video Assistance and Point-of-Decision Systems through its subsidiary. It offers live, real-time, and bi-directional personal video communication between customers and customer service representatives stationed in centralized video command centers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

