Analyzing TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) & Simply (NASDAQ:AWSMD)

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) and Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Simply shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TESSCO Technologies and Simply, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TESSCO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Simply 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TESSCO Technologies and Simply’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies $540.30 million 0.10 -$21.57 million ($1.10) -5.55 Simply $30.39 million 0.18 -$21.02 million N/A N/A

Simply has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TESSCO Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

TESSCO Technologies has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simply has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TESSCO Technologies and Simply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies -4.48% -9.69% -4.11% Simply 16.60% -271.40% 49.31%

Summary

Simply beats TESSCO Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. It also offers network systems products, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products, as well as training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, the company provides installation, test, and maintenance products comprising analysis equipment; and various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS and safety products, and replacement and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, it offers mobile devices, such as cellular and smart phones; and data device accessories, including power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. The company sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal governments, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, and other retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

About Simply

Simply, Inc. markets and distributes various mobility, computing, audio/video, and other technology products. The company operates in two segments, Simply Mac Retail Stores and Cooltech Distribution Business. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 58 retail stores in operation comprised of Simply Mac, a chain of 42 stores in 17 states in the United States, and OneClick, a chain of 16 stores with 7 located in the Dominican Republic, 6 in Argentina, and 3 in Florida. The company offers laptops, tablets, cell phones, drones, smart watches, gaming consoles, accessories, and audio devices. It distributes various consumer electronics to resellers, retailers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Latin America and the United States. The company was formerly known as Cool Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Simply, Inc. in October 2020. Simply, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

