Analyzing Vista Gold (VGZ) & Its Rivals

Vista Gold (NYSE: VGZ) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vista Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Vista Gold alerts:

This table compares Vista Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -74.26% -57.11% Vista Gold Competitors -17.63% -13.15% -1.34%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vista Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vista Gold Competitors 735 2822 2623 95 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 25.07%. Given Vista Gold’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vista Gold and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A -$9.39 million -13.12 Vista Gold Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 37.35

Vista Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vista Gold competitors beat Vista Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.